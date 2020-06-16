'...Which Never Happened': Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Saif Reveals What He Wanted

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Saif Ali Khan is in shock after hearing the actor's tragic death by suicide on June 14. Talking about his memories with the 'Kedarnath' actor, Saif in an interview with a leading daily confessed that he really believed he was intelligent because of his understanding of Sartre.

Describing Sushant as a good looking guy, talented, little edgy, and with very refined looks, Saif revealed he was always looking for 'something' and said that they both had many mutual likings like philosophy. Talking about his guest appearance in the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, Saif said Sushant was very nice to him and wanted to have a drink with him, which 'never happened and I feel bad about', confessed Saif.

Sushant once told Saif that he was a background dancer for his performance during the Melbourne Commonwealth Games (2006). According to Saif, probably Sushant's outlook became 'black' because a 'normal, rational person wouldn't' take such a step. But at the same time, the actor thinks that it is a 'possibility' or the 'only way out' which is a very scary situation which he doesn't have the knowledge to comment on.

Saif Ali Khan's statement for Sushant Singh Rajput

Saif Ali Khan said in his statement, "He was way too young with talent and intelligence and a whole life ahead. Terrible that he felt that this was the way out. Very very sad”. Just a while before Saif's statement, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to mourn Sushant's loss and made a post on behalf of her and Saif. The picture read, "This is such terrible news. Praying that you find peace, Sushant. Strength to his family".

Dil Bechara starring SSR, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjana Sanghi was set to release in May, but was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the popular Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars. The actor was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi.

