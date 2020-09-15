Shekhar Suman Claims, 'Disha Salian's Case Is The Key To Unlocking Sushant Singh's Murder'

Shekhar Suman on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to reiterate something he has been claiming for many days — 'Disha Salian's case is the key to unlocking Sushant Singh Rajput's murder'. Suman shared his September 7 tweet where he urged the agencies to 'reopen Disha's case' in order to solve Sushant's alleged murder.

Suman on Tuesday wrote, "All the rest of d angles can wait.The CBI must concentrate on just this one." [sic] He also repeated that 'intuitively', he 'feels' that Disha's case will help 'unlock Sushant's' alleged murder.

सुशांत केस को "दिशा" मिलनी ज़रूरी है। हमे सही नज़ रिया तभी मिलेगा । — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 14, 2020

All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job.They may or may not come up with any conclusion.But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth.#WeStayUnited4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 15, 2020

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sushant-Disha link

Is Disha Salian's death linked to Sushant Singh Rajput? Was Disha killed or was it a suicide or an accidental death? BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claims he may know the series of events that led to Disha's death. Rane rubbished the 'suicide theories' around Disha's death and claimed, "It is not a suicide. All the suicide theories are wrong. She was killed."

Nitesh Rane claimed, "There was a party on June 8 and Disha was called there by some 'powerful people'. It was against her wish but she still showed up at the party. Something wrong happened to Disha at the party and she returned to her place in Malad. She called up Sushant and told everything. Sushant told Rhea who in turn alerted the person who was at the party. By the time she reached Malad, Rohan Rai was present. And the next thing we know is that she died."

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.

