Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai May Be Summoned By CBI In Sushant Death Probe: Sources

The CBI has not ruled out the possibility of summoning Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai amid the investigation in to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, in a massive fresh input linking the two cases. As per sources, there are chances that the aspiring actor could be called in for questioning amid lack of clarity over his whereabouts. The development came amid Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane in the interview with Republic TV raised numerous questions about Rohan Rai’s role around the death and the incident surrounding it.

READ: In Disha Salian & Sushant Cases, Arnab Asks 'What Happened On June 8?' Nitesh Rane Answers

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in celebrities linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. Sajdeh, known for being friends with Bollywood and cricket stars, had been called in multiple times.

The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage.

READ:Sushant Spoke To Rhea After Disha Salian Told Him Of 'wrong' At June 8 Party: Nitesh Rane

Earlier, a video of Disha and Rohan dancing together along with their friends, which the police claimed was from June 8, had gone viral. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had told his sister Meetu, ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing about Disha’s death.

There has been no information about Rohan Rai’s whereabouts, though Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, claimed that he had gone to his village in Mangaluru, after having been pressurised having witnessed the death of Disha as a result of being in the flat when it happened. Rane has stated that the CBI must summon Rohan Rai as it would leave both cases 'open and shut', and that he would depose before the agency if it fails to do so.

READ:I Know What Rohan Rai Knows: Nitesh Rane's Stunning Sushant-Disha-June 8 Party Disclosure

READ:Disha Salian Case: 'Well Connected People Attended The June 8 Party', Say Sources

Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai may be summoned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.