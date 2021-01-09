Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Smita & Fans Unhappy Over Plans To Revive SSR's Shelved Film

Sushant Singh Rajput fans are yet to come to terms with the actor's death and continue to express their views, seeking ‘justice’ or paying tributes to him. While fans have been celebrating his legacy by sharing his pictures, scenes from his movies or or other videos, filmmakers too have been coming up with various initiatives. After the release of Dil Bechara and alleged plans to re-release some of his films, SSR’s filmmaker friend Sanjay Puran Singh planned to revive his film Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant’s friend on Chanda Mama Door Ke revival plans

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh, who has been one of the prominent names in the ‘justice for SSR’ movement, was one of the first to react. She urged that the movie not be made without SSR and that it was the end of the discussion.

Other ‘SSRians’ also agreed and expressed their displeasure over it. One wrote that the makers were trying to cash in by using his name, while pleas urging it be ‘stopped at any cost’ were among the other responses.

Why these people are playing with out emotions!!! I don’t understand!!! ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ — Buttercup - not a bot ðŸ”±ðŸ¦‹ (@Buttercup_Shaif) January 8, 2021

@smitaparikh2 jee, this has to be stopped at any cost!! No @itsSSR ,no CMDK!!

Pl. SSR's family need to raise their voice against it legally!!#UncoverSSRKillers — Shikha Jaiswal (@ShikhaJ75928322) January 8, 2021

Yes not without @itsSSR this was his favourite project — Henali Bhavsar (@HenaliB) January 8, 2021

Agree ðŸ’¯. They just want use his name â˜¹ï¸. — Geeta Asnani (@gasnani) January 8, 2021

Director Sanjay Puran Singh in a recent interview had stated that he might plan to release Chanda Mama Door Ke, as an ‘ode’ to Sushant Singh Rajput. He highlighted that the actor had given numerous inputs for the movie. He stated that he did not plan to revive it ‘right away’ since it was only a year since the passing of SSR.

The film had been announced in 2017, and the Chichhore star had even visited NASA as a part of the preparation before it was shelved.

Previously, fans had were also unhappy when it was reported that some of his films could be re-released when theatres had re-opened after the COVID-19 lockdown. They had felt that time too that the makers were using his name for their own gains.

SSR case

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police termed the death as a suicide, and amid its investigation, his family filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting his suicide, distancing him from his family, and embezzlement of his finances. The Enforcement Directorate then joined the investigation to probe the case and questioned the accused.

The Supreme Court also directed the CBI to take over the investigation, on the recommendation of the Bihar government, after Bihar Police attempted to investigate the case.

As ED allegedly found evidence of the accused's links with drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau, stepped in, questioning and arresting some of the accused. They are now out on bail.

Among latest updates include the NCB searching for Sushant’s friend Rishikesh Pawar and CBI informing Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy that the investigation was still on and no angle had been ruled out.

