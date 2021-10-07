Shenaz Treasury Takes Fans On Virtual Tour Of Cordelia Cruise; 'you May Have Seen In News'

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@shenaztreasury
Actor-turned-vlogger Shenaz Treasury took her fans on a virtual tour of the large cruise ship that is currently grabbing major headlines. The actor revealed that it was her first time enjoying a stay at a passenger cruise ship despite being on several ships in the past as her father was a captain. While the video was a pleasant treat for the fans, Shehnaz's nephew turned to be the hero of the short clip as he managed to steal the spotlight with his adorable commentary.
The 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram on October 6 to share a video of her boarding and taking a tour of the Cordelia Cruises with her family. She started the video by saying, ''You may have seen this ship in the news. Well, I am going on this ship today.'' She continued to show around the lobby and deck of the ship with her family. However, her nephew was the one stealing hearts in the video for his adorable commentary about staying on the ship for the first time.
She shared the video with her caption, ''Ships? Trains Planes? Bikes? Or Cars? Or something else? Which one is you?? I'm a boat ⛵ I was conceived on a ship. My dad was a captain. I've been on many ships but never on a passenger cruise!!!'' Earlier, she shared two more posts giving a tour of the sunset from the deck of the ship writing, ''What's the one thing that is making you feel good today? For me it's the sunset today from the ship!''
For the unversed, Cordelia Cruises ship made headlines after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a rave party on the ship on October 2 detaining 8 persons including Aryan Khan.
With over 850k followers on Instagram, Shehnaaz is known for her travel vlogs and fashion posts. She has appeared in several Bollywood films like Ishq Vishk, Hum Tum, Luv Ka The End, Delhi Belly, Munna Michael and more. She was also part of the critically acclaimed indie film titled The Big Sick playing the role of Kumail Nanjiani's sister-in-law.
