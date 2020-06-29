Shenaz Treasury's Birthday: Where Is 'Ishq Vishq' Fame Actor Now?

Bollywood actor Shenaz Treasury kick-started her professional journey as a Video Jockey with MTV Networks Asia. She was one of the earliest among other VJs, who made a successful shift to the Hindi film industry. The actor celebrates her birthday on June 29. So, on this occasion, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the career of Shenaz Treasury that you must check out. Read on:

Shenaz Treasury's birthday

Shenaz Treasury is a very popular actor, television host, writer, and travel blogger. After impressing everyone with her acting chops, she has been working as Vlogger on different social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, on which she runs her channels featuring travel videos. She runs them by the name of Shenaz Treasury.

On Instagram, the model-turned-actor shares photos, IGTV video, and hilarious memes regularly. Shenaz Treasury enjoys a verified account on the platform and also posts snaps of food and desserts while hanging out. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she has been sharing videos of herself cleaning the house or throwback photos from the time she was exploring the world.

Meanwhile, Shenaz Treasury drops YouTube videos every once in a while. It showcases her Vlog of the journey to different places. Moreover, she writes articles for various magazines and serves as a host of Culture Shock on the Travel Channel.

Shenaz Treasury's movies

Shenaz Treasury kick-started her Bollywood journey with Ishq Vishk in 2003. She collaborated with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. For her performance, the actor garnered a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor.

Later on, Shenaz Treasury appeared in movies such as Luv Ka The End alongside debutante Shraddha Kapoor and shared the screen space with Imran Khan in Delhi Belly. The actor also worked in Main Aur Mr Riight featuring Barun Sobti. Before the release of the film, she wrote an open letter to the prominent personalities in the country like Shah Rukh Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, among others on the safety of women in India.

After this, she went on to star in the critically acclaimed indie movie, The Big Sick. She played the role of Kunal Nanjiani’s sister-in-law in the flick. Shenaz Treasury also collaborated with director Akshat Verma for 2018 flick, Kaalakaandi. The black-comedy film also features Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, and Isha Talwar in the lead roles.

