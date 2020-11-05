'Sherni' Movie 2020 Shooting Location; Know The Details Regarding Filming

Sherni is an upcoming Hindi movie starring Vidya Balan in the lead role and is directed by Amit Masurkar. Sherni revolves around real-life incidents. In November 2018, Tigress Avni, also called T1, had made headlines when she was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. Avni’s killing led to massive outrage across the country. The Supreme Court had then directed the forest department and its officials to first quieten and then trap Tigress Avni. However, she attacked the team which shot her.

Also read: Vidya Balan Shares BTS Videos From Sets Of Next Film 'Sherni' In Madhya Pradesh

Sherni movie 2020 shooting location

The Sherni movie 2020 shooting came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With film shoots slowly resuming, Vidya Balan has started filming for Vijay Raaz's Sherni film in Madhya Pradesh.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the producer of the film, Vikram Malhotra disclosed that the Sherni movie 2020 shooting location will be Balaghat and they will be filming in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. He added saying the safety of the cast and crew members is of sole importance and thus, they had waited for months to resume work. Elaborating more about the same, Vikram said that although the number of cases is reducing, the nature of menace is such that they need to have their guards up. The film producer also revealed that 65% of the film's shoot is remaining so they have procured the necessary permission for an extensive schedule in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Vidya Balan Starts Filming For Amit Masurkar's 'Sherni', Poses With Tiger Cub To Announce

Vikram also mentioned that Madhya Pradesh's authorities have assured him that the area is safe for shoot, but they will still follow the strictest guidelines for the cast and crew's health and safety. He further added that the shoot of the Vidya Balan starrer would have been wrapped up by May if things had gone according to their original plan.

The owner of Abundantia Entertainment also remembered how the team was hurriedly brought back to Mumbai, three weeks into the first schedule of Sherni in Bhopal. He also added that they had some information about the safety measures that needed to be undertaken in the early days of the crisis. Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi and shifted the release of it to the OTT platform because of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Also read: Vidya Balan Gets An Adorable Handwritten Note From A 11-year-old Fan

Also read: Vidya Balan’s 'Natkhat', Marathi Film 'Habbadi' To begin Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.