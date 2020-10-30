Vidya Balan shares BTS videos from sets of next film 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh

Actress Vidya Balan who recently restarted shooting for her next film Sherni treated fans with some amazing BTS videos from the sets. In the video, the actress can be seen sitting inside the car while preparing herself for her next shot. The actress who is currently in Madhya Pradesh for the shooting, shared two videos from the set while getting ready for a shot. In the video, Vidya is seen recording the scene while her helping staff sets up the camera equipment in the car.

Vidya Balan shares BTS videos from Sherni sets

The shoot for the film came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The film is helmed by Newton fame director Amit Masurkar and will explore man-wildlife conflict with a plot that revolves around a real-life incident. In November 2018, Tigress Avni, also known as T1, had made headlines when she was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. A classic example of man-animal conflict, Avni’s killing caused outrage among many across the country. The Supreme Court of India had directed the forest department and its officials to first tranquilize and then trap Tigress Avni. However, she allegedly attacked the team which shot her.

Read: Vidya Balan Starts Filming For Amit Masurkar's 'Sherni', Poses With Tiger Cub To Announce

Read: Vidya Balan Gets An Adorable Handwritten Note From A 11-year-old Fan

Further, as per reports, the producer of the film Vikram Malhotra had reportedly been looking for a strong performer to play the role of a forest official in the film. It seems that the Dirty Picture actor, who is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in cinema, has fit the bill for the role. Vidya Balan's last release was Anu Menon directorial Shakuntala Devi which premiered on the OTT platform and received rave reviews.

Earlier, the Dirty Picture actor took to her Instagram stories and announced that she's all set to begin filming for Sherni in an interesting manner. She shared a selfie with a virtual 3D tiger cub nestled around her neck. She captioned the photo, "Chalo meri #SHERNI shooting shooting khelein".

Read: Vidya Balan’s 'Natkhat', Marathi Film 'Habbadi' To begin Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Read: Vidya Balan Talks About Global Initiative By 'World Women Hour'; Says 'It's Almost Time'

(Image credit: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.