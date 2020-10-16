Vidya Balan Gets An Adorable Handwritten Note From A 11-year-old Fan

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan recently received a note from one of her fans. The 11-year-old fan mentions that she has watched her films, Shakuntala Devi and Mission Mangal. She also asks Vidya a question regarding Shakuntala Devi's tricks used in the film. Read the note below.

Vidya Balan receives a fan note from an 11-year-old

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to share the contents of the letter written by a young fan. The letter is from a 11-year old Pranavi Darbar and she has written it with sketch pens of varied colours and even drew some doodles all over the page. Pranavi wrote she is Vidya Balan's biggest fan. She mentioned that she enjoyed Vidya's recent film, Shakuntala Devi.

She asked Vidya about how she learnt the numbers and the dialogues in the movie. She also asked her if she followed mathematician Shakuntala Devi's trick to learn them. She mentioned that she is 11-years old and her younger brother is just 2. In the end, she wrote that Vidya is her favourite actor and she also requested her to reply to her message and not forget her. Vidya wrote that the letter made her day and sent blessings.

A sneak peek into Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan's Instagram is flooded with her shoot pictures and promotional pictures and videos of her work. Some of her most recent pictures include shoot pictures where she has draped sarees from various brands. She shared a picture from her collaboration with designer JJ Valaya where she has draped a saree from their new couture collection Bursa. She also shared a picture of hers dressed in a suit from Misri by designer Meghna Nayyar. Take a look at Vidya Balan's Instagram posts.

Vidya Balan on the work front

Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi which also starred Sanya Malhotra. She will soon be filming for her next film Sherni from October end. She also worked recently in a short film called Natkhat where she played the role of a mother. The film was screened at the opening of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which took place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She was critically acclaimed for her performance in the role of Sonu's mother.

