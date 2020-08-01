'She's Faking Grief': Rhea's 'Jalebi' Co-star Kajol Tyagi Reacts To Her Video Statement

Rhea Chakraborty's 'Jalebi' co-star Kajol Tyagi reacted on the video statement that the actor released on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting the actor's suicide, broke her silence in the case on Friday and released a 20-second video shot at an unknown location.

Reacting to actor Krissann Barretto's comment on paparazzi Viral Bhayani's post, Kajol Tyagi wrote, "I’m insanely proud of you for commenting I was part of jalebi before it went for the reshoot and shot with her for a couple of weeks and I remember Rhea oozing negativity. Literally. I mean in this video also keeping hands folded so that body language experts have a harder time? Well it’s evident she’s faking grief."

"After he started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us !! All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she didn’t even let him talk to his family! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure! Satyamev jayate back at you! also I’m putting it out here in case these people try to do something to me or apparently she does black magic or something! I would never kill myself! Ever! This is my official statement in case how they killed sushant they try to kill me!," Krissann claimed after watching Rhea's video statement.

Chakraborty's statement comes hours after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The ED will send summons next week, as per sources.

In a video statement released, Chakraborty attacked the media and didn't comment as the matter is 'sub-judice'.

She said, "I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail, the actor said.

