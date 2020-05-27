Watch Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Recreate Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow'

Keeping their lockdown blues away, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on Wednesday recreated Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning song 'Shallow' from the film 'A Star is Born'. While Farhan played his guitar, Shibani was seen playing piano.

Shibani in her caption revealed that the song was requested by her darling friend and fashion designer Payal Singhal. Meanwhile, Farhan in his caption wrote that they both love this song and jammed the same at their house.

"Shallow", written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, was nominated in the best original song category of the Oscars.

There have been reports that Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are planning to get married. However, there has not been any official confirmation from either of them. The couple is currently staying together amid nationwide lockdown and have been entertaining their fans with daily activities right from their home.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which is made by Shonali Bose, and also features Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. Fans are waiting to see their favourite couple tie the knot and are hoping that they get to see this year. Fans are also waiting eagerly for the actor's next film, where he will be working with Om Prakash Mehra.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar revealed his look from this new film Toofan. The actor will be playing a boxer in the film and has been working hard prepping up for the film.

It was also reported that the actor had faced a few injuries while shooting but it just made him stronger. The movie Toofan will be releasing on September 18, 2020. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Isha Talwar, and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film Toofan is also co-produced by Farhan Akhtar.

