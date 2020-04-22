Farhan Akhtar's Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Puts On Her Chef Hat As She Cooks Pasta; Watch

Most people are cooped up inside their homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This includes most celebs who are still keeping in touch with their fans on social media. Many celebs are also putting on their chef's hats to pass their time during the pandemic. Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar, recently shared a fun little video where she tried to cook mushroom pasta.

Farhan Akhtar films his girlfriend Shibani as she tries to cook mushroom pasta

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and other films that feature NRI characters

Above is the video that Shibani Dandekar shared on her official Instagram page. The video was filmed by Farhan Akhtar himself and featured Shibani Dandekar, who tried to cook some delicious mushroom pasta. Shibani Dandekar showed her fans a step-by-step demonstration on how to cook her pasta recipe.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's photos with other Bollywood celebs prove he loves socialising

Unfortunately, her cooking tutorial faced some hurdles, as she had forgotten to put salt in the pasta while boiling it. However, Farhan Akhtar told her to 'improvise', after which Shibani added salt directly into the pan. Later in the video, Shibani was startled by an accidental flare-up of the gas, which caused everyone in the room to burst into laughter. Fans adored Shibani and Farhan Akhtar's amusing banter in the video.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and other actors who shared Tiger Baby memes

In the caption, Shibani Dandekar jokingly questioned how someone could be so bad in the kitchen. She revealed that she had made this mushroom pasta dish a thousand times before but still messed it up in the video. She then thanked her kitchen assistants, as well as her 'cameraman', Farhan Akhtar.

This is not the first cooking video that Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend has posted on Instagram. Just a few days ago, she shared a video where she tried to bake cookies. Unfortunately, her attempt at baking was not as successful as she hoped it would be.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's movie songs that were composed by Pritam Chakraborty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.