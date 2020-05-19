Farhan Akhtar Shares Unrecognisable Throwback Pic With Friend, Fans Say 'Chandler & Ross'

Farhan Akhtar has shared a rare old throwback photograph with his friend that has thrilled his fans. Farhan Akhtar, on Tuesday morning, shared an unrecognisable throwback picture with his friend and penned down a birthday wish for the latter. However, Farhan's never-before-seen avatar has been receiving a trail of hilarious comments from fans. Check out.

Farhan Akhtar shares rare throwback pic

On May 19, Farhan Akhtar shared a rare throwback picture of himself with his friend in which he looks absolutely unrecognisable. Farhan shared the picture on the occasion of his friend's birthday and also penned a note for him which read, "A day late on this one but was so busy yesterday talking to the same guy in the picture that I forgot to post it. Happy birthday @rocstah .. 30 years gone by & the only thing that’s changed is that we’ve swapped hairstyles. Love you man."

However, what the stole the show was Farhan's throwback look. Fans in huge numbers dropped hilarious comments. While one user said, "Chandler and Ross", other fan wrote, "Michael Scofield." Another user also wrote that Farhan Akhtar's face looks like a Hollywood star. Check out the post here.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar donated to help the needy in times of COVID-19 pandemic. The actor-filmmaker donated 1000 Personal Protective Equipment, worth Rs 650 each, for the healthcare workers of Government hospitals. On sharing the post, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star, in the caption, wrote, "I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send a personal ‘thank you’ video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you."

Help our COVID 19 warriors.

I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits which are in need across India for our doctors/medical staff



For ur contribution, I’ll send u a personal thanks by mention/video shout/video call for ur generosity



Log in- https://t.co/8Mcz0LAN7w

ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/AjRgu7LTFC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2020

Farhan Akhtar is currently quarantined with Shibani Dandekar and the latter keeps sharing snippets of their indoor whereabouts on social media. According to reports they were expected to get married this year but had to postpone their plans due to the ongoing pandemic. Amid the lockdown, recently, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were papped, as they stepped out to shop for essentials.

In the pictures that flared over the internet, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen walking towards their car with a handful of essentials. The couple is seen dressed in casuals. While Farhan Akhtar is seen wearing a grey printed t-shirt, Shibani Dandekar, on the other hand, dons an oversized black tee and track pants. The duo stepped out by taking necessary safety precautions as they are seen wearing masks and gloves in the pics, maintaining social distancing too.

