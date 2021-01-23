Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates B'day On A 'cosy Evening' In Dubai; Thanks Fans For Wishes

Actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar, who turned a year older on January 22, shared a couple of pictures on her social media feed to give a sneak peek into her 49th birthday celebration, on Saturday. Interestingly in the photos, Namrata is seen enjoying dinner with her husband-actor Mahesh Babu, sister Shilpa Shirodkar and a few of her close friends. Meanwhile, in the second photo, with a few candles and flowers in a heart-shape has been made and "Bubu Cat" is written in it.

Instagramming the photo, Shirodkar wrote, "About last night !! Cosy evenings!!", along with a few heart-eye emoticons. She further added, "Friends and family.. Making memories for a lifetime", with a couple of red-heart emoticons. Scroll down to take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's birthday.

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates b'day in Dubai

Within a few minutes, the multiple-picture post managed to garner more than 30k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of her 2.1M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with various emojis, such as red-heart and fire, among many others. A handful of fans extended birthday wishes for her.

Interestingly, the birthday girl also dedicated a post for her fans, who wrote heartwarming birthday wishes for her on the internet. In the picture-post, Namrata wrote, "Overwhelmed by all your warm wishes! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special". Her one-word caption read "Gratitude", along with a black-heart and a folded-hands emoji. On the other hand, she also expressed her gratitude towards her friends and family members in the story session of her Instagram handle.

Interestingly, Namrata's actor-husband Mahesh Babu shared a picture of them and accompanied it with a sweet note for his "boss lady" as soon as the clock struck midnight on the former's birthday. In the picture, the couple can be seen having a hearty laugh. In the short caption, Mahesh asserted, "Someone I love was born today! Every day with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady". Meanwhile, Namrata was also quick to register her response in the comments box as she wrote, "Thank you for making every year so special".

