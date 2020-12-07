As Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away Due To COVID, Actor Shilpa Shirodkar Gives Her A Tribute

Shilpa Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful moment with actor Divya Bhatnagar, who recently passed away due to COVID-19. Divya Bhatnagar’s death was a shock to many of her co-actors and fans, Shilpa Shirodkar also seemed stunned. She shared a picture of her with Divya Bhatnagar and shared how she felt when she heard about Divya Bhatnagar’s death. Read ahead to see what actor Shilpa Shirodkar shared on her Instagram handle.

Shilpa’s tribute to co-star Divya Bhatnagar

As Divya Bhatnagar passed away, one of her co-stars from Silsila Pyaar Ka shared this nostalgic picture on Instagram. As Shilpa Shirodkar and Divya Bhatnagar have acted together, she was heartbroken to know about the news of Divya Bhatnagar’s death. The actor shared this memory from the past in which Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen hugging Divya Bhatnagar from behind showing an immense love for each other. Both the actors were at a shoot together and dressed for the respective characters they played. Shilpa stated in the caption how heartbroken she was and how she also hoped that her dearest Divya rests in peace. Several fans were also shocked on hearing about Divya Bhatnagar’s COVID-19 case and her subsequent death. Many of them shared their sadness in the comments section by dropping in sad-faced emojis while others prayed that she’d rest in peace. Some of them even mentioned how Shilpa shared this beautiful memory with all her fans. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions of the netizens on Divya Bhatnagar’s death.

According to a report, when Divya was tested positive, her mother opened up about her COVID condition stating that she had a temperature for a few days and was feeling a bit uneasy. Her mother came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. She also added how she checked her oxygen levels that had dropped to 71 and was on a ventilator. She even updated that her condition was critical while her oxygen level was at 84.

The actor has been a part of several TV shows namely Udaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sanware Sabko Preeto, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Sanskaar and Vish.

Image Source- Divya Bhatnagar and Shilpa Shirodkar Instagram

