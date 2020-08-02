'Sholay' Shooting Location And Other Information About The 1975 Cult Classic

Sholay has been one of the most iconic films in the Hindi film industry. Fans still watch the film, which has certainly developed a strong cult following. The fans are now asking questions bout the movie and want to know details about the locations that have been used. Read more to know other details about the popular 1975 release, Sholay.

Also Read | 'Sholay' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Need No 'inaam From Sarkaar', Details Here

Also Read | Did You Know 'Sholay's' Jagdeep Had Also Directed A Film Called 'Soorma Bhopali'?

Sholay movie shooting location

A number of people have been skiing stuff like the location of Gabbar’s den in the film. The location used by the filmmakers was the small town of Ramanagara, 55 km from Bangalore. This town was then converted into the Ramgadh. Reportedly, Gabbar’s hideout scenes were shot at the foothills of Sri Ramadevara Betta. This hill is located just two kms away from the town. This location is under the jurisdiction of the forest department and recently the land had been handed over by the Ramanagara district administration to a private developer in order to construct a resort.

Also Read | Jagdeep Made Soorma Bhopali Unforgettable: 'Sholay' Director Ramesh Sippy

More about Sholay

Sholey is one of the most popular action-adventure films and it was written by Salim-Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, and produced by his father G. P. Sippy. The film revolves around the story of Veeru and Jay who has been hired by the local police to capture the notorious Gabbar. The film stars Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bhaduri. This film was placed in the "Top 10 Indian Films of all time" ranking by British Film Institute in the year 2002. It was also given the Best Film of 50 Years award by the judges of the 50th Filmfare Awards. The makers had to cut a number of violent scenes from the film and was initially released with a length of 198 minutes.

After years of technological development, the makers of the film had decided to release their film in 3D version too. Ketan Mehta's company Maya Digital was the company responsible for converting the film into a 3D format. The original actors and writers were also responsible for the promotion of this film. The film was converted to 3D after G. P. Sippy's grandson, Sasha Sippy approached Ketan and decided to convert it in the year 2010. The film was then released in 2014 in over 1000 screens but it did not even manage to cover the 3D converting cost.

Also Read | 'Sholay' Director Ramesh Sippy Credits Jagdeep For Making Soorma Bhopali Iconic

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Classic Movies That Features Stayen Kappu: From 'Sholay' To 'Zanjeer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.