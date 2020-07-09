Did You Know 'Sholay's' Jagdeep Had Also Directed A Film Called 'Soorma Bhopali'?

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, July 9, 2020. The actor was well-known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the hit film Sholay. His character was loved so much by fans that it went on to become a solo film titled Soorma Bhopali. However, apart from his acting in the film, not many of them knew that Jagdeep had also directed the film.

Yes, along with acting in Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep also took the director’s chair. The film was entirely based on his own character from Sholay and he also played the lead role. Seems like it does not just end there, he added another feather in his cap by also writing the story of the film. But this was the only film which Jagdeep had written and directed.

About the film

Released in 1988, the film Soorma Bhopali starred Jagdeep, Agha, Amitabh Bachchan and Master Bhagwan in pivotal roles. The film revolves around an ignorant person, and how his ignorance gives benefit to other people around him. The movie was produced by J.N Entertainers and received mixed reactions from fans and viewers.

About his role in Sholay

Jagdeep initially played the role of Soorma Bhopali in the movie, Sholay. The actor played a short role in the film but it is still remembered by fans and audiences. His character in the film is meant to help out the film's two main characters-Veeru and Jai by taking them to the police and receiving the reward on their tail. Once they break free from prison, the brothers plan to share the payout. His most famous scene is when he's reciting a fake story about how he caught them, and suddenly Veeru & Jai show up behind him. Watch the scene below.

The actor’s demise

The news of Jagdeep 's passing was first revealed by producer Mehmood Ali, who is a close family friend of the actor. Sharing the news, Mehmood told PTI that Jagdeep had passed away at 8.30 pm at his Bandra residence. He also added that Jagdeep was not keeping too well for the past days due to his age-related issues. The actor’s funeral was held in Mazgaon and was laid to rest at Shia Burial Ground at 11 am.

