'Sholay' Cast's Net Worth Proves They Need No 'inaam From Sarkaar', Details Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and late actor Amjad Khan starrer, Sholay is one of the iconic films in the history of the Indian cinema. Thanks to the ensemble actors' phenomenal on-screen charisma. The 1975 film was a blockbuster and Sholay airs on television even today. The iconic characters played by the actors in the flick, have been etched in the hearts of moviegoers. Here's a look at Sholay cast and their net worth details.

Sholay cast net worth:

Dharmendra's net worth

Dharmendra essays the role of Veeru in Sholay. As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Dharmendra's net worth is Rs 525.21 crore ($70 Million). He is predominantly known for his magnanimous contribution in the Hindi film industry. Dharmendra has appeared in over 250 films in his stellar career. Some of his notable works are Ghazab, Dharam Veer, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Seeta Aur Geeta, among several others.

Amitabh Bachchan's net worth

Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of Jai in Sholay. As per several reports, Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 3066.8 crore ($400 Million). Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is apprehensive of his innumerable brand endorsements. He is fondly known as the 'Shehanshah of Bollywood' by fans. Amitabh is known to portray commendable and highly versatile characters on-screen, Gulabo Sitabo being the very recent one.

Hema Malini's net worth

Hema Malini plays Basanti in Sholay. According to an online portal, Hema Malini's net worth is estimated to be Rs 200 crore ($27 Million). In 1962, Hema Malini made her scintillating acting debut with the Tamil film, Ithu Sathiyam. Hema Malini is fondly called as the 'Dream Girl' in Bollywood. Hema Malini's net worth is contributed to by her brand endorsements. Her films like Satta Pe Satta, Prem Nagar, Azaad among others were very well received.

Sholay cast:

Late actor Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh

Late actor Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh

Late actor Mac Mohan as Sambha

Late actor Keshto Mukherjee as Hariram

Late actor A. K. Hangal as Rahim Chacha

Late actor Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali

Jaya Bachchan as Radha

Late actor Satyen Kappu as Ramlaal

Late actor Leela Mishra as Mausi

Late actor Viju Khote as Kaaliya

Asrani as Angrez ke zamaane ka jailer

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

