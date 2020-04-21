'Sholay' Director Ramesh Sippy Is Not Keen To Remake Classic Blockbuster

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, who gave Indian cinema one of its biggest gems, "Sholay", in 1975, does not favour the idea of his classic being recreated. Sholay stars Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjab Khan with others. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the movie is considered as one of the gems in Indian cinema. Read to know why Ramesh Sippy is not keen to remake Sholay.

Also Read | Hope Younger Generation Discovers 'Buniyaad': Ramesh Sippy On Show's Rerun On DD

Ramesh not keen on Sholay remake

In an interview with a daily, Ramesh Sippy expressed his thoughts on a recreated version of Sholay. He said that he is not really keen to recreate Sholay unless one can imagine a way to represent it in a very different way. Otherwise, remaking is something he would not like to do as far as the film is considered. Ramesh stated that it does not mean that he is against remakes. He mentioned that many films have been remade beautifully, but it is not that easy. It is how you recreate the whole world of a particular film and genre.

Also Read | Here's Why There Are Reasons To Believe That Sholay's Gabbar Was A Leo Personality

Remembering the memories of Sholay, Ramesh Sippy said that it was a challenge to make this cult classic blockbuster. He said that from making so many actors work together to involving high-octane action sequences and introducing people to the concept of a 70mm screen, creating Sholay was a huge challenge. He added that he is glad that their efforts did not go in vain. People liked their film, appreciated it and even after 45 years they still talk about it. Ramesh mentioned that he feels great to be associated with such a remarkable project.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Picture From 'Sholay' Premiere Featuring Parents & 'pretty' Jaya

Also Read | 'Sholay' Trivia: When Amjad Khan Almost Lost The Role Of Gabbar Singh

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay was written by popular duo Salim-Javed. The film is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with adjusted for inflation, as per reports. With chartbuster songs, iconic dialogues and stellar cast, Sholay is considered a masterpiece.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.