Here's Why There Are Reasons To Believe That Sholay's Gabbar Was A Leo Personality

Leo is the fifth astrological Zodiac sign. Leos tend to be extremely relaxed people. Leos enjoy being the centre of attention at parties, by any means, and are highly independent. Leos are considered extremely brave and passionate. They are supportive as well as optimistic and they love adventure. Leos often look for something new and are unpredictable as well as spontaneous. Here’s why we have reasons to believe that the classic villain character played by Amjad Khan, Gabbar Singh, was a true Leo. Read ahead to know more about it-

Here are the reasons we believe that Sholay’s Gabbar Singh was a true Leo

Leadership

Despite being a negative character, Gabbar Singh portrayed true leadership qualities. Even the fear of death was not enough to make Gabbar’s men separate from him. It is one of the qualities that made him so successful in everything he did, good or bad.

Enjoy's spotlight

This means that Leos love to make their presence felt from time-to-time, and Gabbar teaches that very clearly. He constantly sends his bandits to Ramgarh so that his presence in the market can be felt. He constantly made the villagers remember that he is the ‘king of the village’ and everyone must be scared o him. This made him feel good about himself and gave him a sense of pride.

Communication skills

Leos have great communication skills, and so does Gabbar. He used to talk to his team constantly. The ups and downs of his voice, his body language, his eye contact and the dialogue delivery were all very impressive, and just the time of communication you need to build a good team.

Team Building ability

Leos have an amazing team building quality, just like Gabbar. Honestly, Gabbar alone could not achieve everything he did, but he was a great team builder. He formed a team of like-minded people, manipulated them, and himself became their leader. In this way, the network acquired credibility and power.

