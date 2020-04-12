Shoojit Sircar Wonders How 'intimate Scenes' Will Be Shot After COVID; Dia Mirza Reacts

With a nation-wide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the cases of Coronavirus, citizens feel that it might be a while till things go back to normal, and some fear that later too, life may not be the same.

Sharing his thoughts on the same note, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in an Instagram post raised the topic of intimacy in films and asked, "What happens to hugs and kisses once the COVID storm passes?"

Shoojit Sircar asks an important question

"How the cinema world conducts shooting intimate scenarios in the film to be seen and planned, after all this is over. Especially the intimate kissing/hugging scenes. How close or how far.. or cheat story telling in those intimate scenes for sometime," the Piku director wrote on Instagram.

Giving a strong reply to the question asked by the filmmaker, actor Dia Mirza commented: "Guru, the entire process of making a film is intimate! So many people all coming together to create moment after moment in unity and synchronised effort. Aap intimate scene ki baath kar rahe ho, how will all that change? Will we be masked and gloved as a crew? Only time will tell."

Netizens react

A user had this witty quip: "Go back to the 60s/70s, show two flowers swaying." Another pondered over the very future of film shoots, and not just intimate scenes. "How will the industry shoot at all, if they ban gatherings of 50 or more people?" the user wondered. Another user suggested performing a health check-up for actors before shooting intimate scenes: "Probably all the actors involved would be asked to go through a medical test first." "I think time has come for virtual intimacy till we find corona vaccine," opined another user.

