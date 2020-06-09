Shoojit Sircar Has A 'humble Request' For All The Kali Pujo & Durga Pujo Organizers In WB

Cyclone Amphan caused widespread damage in West Bengal last month. Several videos of the catastrophic incident went viral on social media, leaving everyone aghast. Thus, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar made a humble request for all the Kali Pujo 2020 and Durga Pujo 2020 organisers to spend wisely on their celebrations by making donations.

Shoojit Sircar's 'humble request' for all the Kali Pujo and Durga Pujo organisers

After the devastating impacts of Cyclone Amphan on West Bengal, the director-producer Shoojit Sircar has been appealing to everyone for helping the state cope with the adverse effects of the costliest cyclone till date, on Twitter.

However, after seeking help for West Bengal in his tweet earlier, the filmmaker has now urged the Kali Pujo and Durga Pujo organizers across the state on Twitter to keep their celebrations less extravagant by donating that money for expenses that will help rebuild the cyclone-affected areas.

Sircar, who is currently living in Kolkata, tweeted, "An appeal to all Durga Pujo and Kali Pujo organizers: A humble request to all organizers not to be extravagant for celebration and rather use all expenses for donation for rebuilding and relief of the cyclone-affected areas".

Check out his tweets below:

An appeal to all Durga Pujo and Kali Pujo organizers:

A humble request to all organizers not to be extravagant for celebration and rather use all expenses for donation for rebuilding and relief of the cyclone affected areas. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 9, 2020

Bengal needs Help.🙏 — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 25, 2020

Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas🙏. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, after directing the Varun Dhawan starrer titled October, which released in 2018, Shoojit Sircar is back with after almost two years with his upcoming comedy-drama titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film will star the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and the hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, sharing the screen space for the first time.

The comedy-drama, which was earlier set to have a theatrical release, will now release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On the other hand, Shoojit Sircar has been working on yet another project with the URI actor Vicky Kaushal for their upcoming biographical film titled Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky will be seen playing the titular role of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who is best known for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer in London, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India, as a revenge for the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film is expected to release in January 2021.

