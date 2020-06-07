Shoojit Sircar Excited As Post-production Of ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ To Begin Again

After the unprecedented lockdown took place, the entire nation went into shut down with everything close and film shootings being stalled. Now as the Maharastra government has granted permission to resume shoots of TV, films, and web-series under certain conditions, Shoojit Sircar’s directorial film Sardar Uddham Singh’s post-production is all set to resume. The ace filmmaker shared the exciting news on social media while sharing a BTS picture from the sets of the film.

Post production of Sarar Udham Singh to resume

The Piku filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and treated the fans with the amazing news. In the post, Shoojit wrote that during the pandemic, they acted like those obedient ears who listened to the alarming call of nature and switched gears. He further wrote that there is a sense of excitement in him but yet a caution to adhere to all precautionary measures. At last, he informed that the makers are resuming with the post-production work of Sardar Udham Singh from June 8.

When nature beckoned,

We listened..We switched gears,

From fast forward to slow motion..

Now, there is a call again,

An excitement, yet a caution

And a hunger to reboot,

With this feeling

We begin, again.. #SardarUdhamSingh

Post production set to #BeginAgain,tomorrow –8th June pic.twitter.com/KZpnnndikc — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 7, 2020

Vicky Kaushal will be seen essaying the lead role of Udham Singh in the biopic. The story of the flick is of a courageous martyr who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to take the revenge of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Udham Singh was then tried and imprisoned of murder and hanged in July 1940. The film was slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2020.

The director is excited about the premiere of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo on the digital platform on June 12. Earlier while describing his films, the director had said that he finds the diversity of the ordinary in India fascinating. It is this inclination towards everyday life which makes him return to stories like Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as Mirza and Banke.

(With inputs from PTI)

