Vicky Kaushal Thanks Shoojit Sircar For 'Sardar Udham', Dedicates Film To Irrfan Khan

Vicky Kaushal continues to garner praise for his latest film, Sardar Udham. The actor has been lauded by the entire film industry for his role as revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh in the Soojit Sircar directorial. While he is thankful to his fans for loving him in the role, he is even more grateful for working with Sircar. He recently thanked Sircar for introducing him to Sardar Udham and dedicated the film to the late actor Irrfan Khan, who was Sircar's first choice for the biopic.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal recently shared a few behind-the-scenes photos featuring him and the award-winning director. Vicky Kaushal mentioned how he is glad to be a part of the film in the caption. He wrote, "Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return. (sic)" As Vicky Kaushal had dedicated Sardar Udham Singh to the late actor Irrfan Khan, he wrote, "This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab. (sic)"

Vicky Kaushal dedicates film to Irrfan Khan

Ahead of the release of the film, Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar appeared in an interview with Pinkvilla to promote the film. In the interview, Shoojit Sircar revealed late actor Irrfan Khan was his first choice to play the role of Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh. However, due to his health, they had to move on and cast someone else. When asked how it was difficult to stand in the shoes of Irrfan Khan, the Uri actor revealed he did not step into his shoes and nobody can as he is a legend. He further dedicated the film to the Hindi Medium actor and revealed they shot the entire film with utmost sincerity.

Shoojit Sircar on adding classical music in the movie

After the film's release, Shoojit Sircar also took to his Instagram to share a BTS photo. He wrote about the film's classical music. He mentioned how classical music has the ability to calm a person. He wrote, "My entire shooting music album was mostly classical - Beethoven, Hariprasad Chaurasia and Vilayat khan. The calming effect of classical music takes away any jitters or nervousness and can help to decrease your heart rate and anxiety. And most importantly slows my pace and that reflects in my conduct while shooting." Sardar Udham was released on Amazon Prive Video on October 16.

(Image: @vickykaushal09/Instagram)