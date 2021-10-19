Amitabh Bachchan Reminded Of 'college Days' After Dancing With Kriti Sanon; See Pics

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently serving as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show often invites celebrity guests in their special episodes. In the upcoming week, the star cast of Hum Do Humare Do, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are set to grace the hot seat. While the shoot is already done, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a photo with Kriti Sanon. He revealed that he danced with her on the show and was reminded of his college days.

Taking to Instagram, Big B recently shared a photo with Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon. In the photo, Kriti donned a red coloured floor-length dress with some lace accents. She completed her look with subtle makeup and diamond earrings. She tied her hair in a ponytail and was all smiles while dancing with the legendary star. On the other hand, Big B looked dapper in a black suit and his iconic bowtie. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how he was reminded of his college days in Calcutta while dancing with Kriti. He wrote, "Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days." The actors' fans showered them with love through the comment section.

More about Hum Do Humare Do

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are reuniting for the first time after their 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The two will share the screen space with senior actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film also casts Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Paandya and Manu Rishi Chadha in supporting roles. Abhishek Jain is helming the film while Dinesh Vijan is bankrolling it. The film will release on October 29, 2021.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has several films in her pipeline. While she is gearing up for the release of Hum Do Humare Do, the actor will also star in Bachchan Pandey, Ganpath, and Bhediya. She has also begun shooting for Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan. Amitabh Bachchan also has a plethora of projects lined up. The legendary star is gearing up for the release of his film Mayday. The actor also has Brahmastra, Project K, The Intern, Goodbye, and Uunchai in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan