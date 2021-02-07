Shooting Of Bobby Deol Starrer 'Love Hostel' Disrupted In Punjab's Patiala

The shooting of actor Bobby Deol's upcoming film Love Hostel was disrupted in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers protesting against the three Farm laws, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the film's shooting was taking place at a house in Mehon village near Devigarh in Patiala district, they said.

Around 150-200 farmers gathered there and halted the shooting of the film, Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, Julkan police station, Patiala, said over the phone. The protesting farmers said they will not allow the shooting as none from the actor's family spoke in favour of the protesting farmers.

The police official said Bobby Deol was not present during the time of the incident. Love Hostel, a crime thriller, also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Earlier, farmers had halted the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry three times. The shooting of the film was disrupted twice in Patiala and one-time in Fatehgarh Sahib district last month. Farmers had insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Opposition demands separate discussion on farmers' issue amid Lok Sabha ruckus for 4th day

Siddharth, GV Prakash tweet in support of farmers as well-known names say '#IndiaTogether'

Centre-Farmer talks stall

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.