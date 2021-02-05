Opposition Demands Separate Discussion On Farmers' Issue Amid Lok Sabha Ruckus For 4th Day

UPDATE: Govt agrees to separate debate with conditions

Government agrees to hold a discussion on farmers' issue after the participation of Opposition in discussions on Presidential Address and Union Budget, and consideration of four Ordinances in the Parliament: Government Sources

As the Opposition continue to create ruckus over the ongoing farmers' protests at Delhi borders, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday, demanded a separate discussion on farmers' issue after Motion of Thanks. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called a meeting of Opposition parties, but they have maintained their demand on a debate on farmers' issue. Rajya Sabha has already discussed the ongoing farmers' protests as a part of Motion of Thanks discussion after government increased the 'Motion of Thanks' discussion from 10 to 15 hours on Wednesday.

Opposition: 'Separate Farmers issue debate'

We do want a discussion but govt should say that there will be a stand-alone discussion on agriculture: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha #FarmLaws https://t.co/y3x44bq6j3 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Two Ministers held talks with farmers- One of them Narendra Singh Tomar ji is good person but he doesn't know anything about farming. And Piyush Goyal is spokesperson of corporate sector. I think farm laws were drafted in Mumbai & not in Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh pic.twitter.com/ccSQF6T5ox — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Rajya Sabha Farmer discussion

During the three days of debate as part of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech, several Opposition leaders like Digvijay Singh, Deepinder Singh Hooda lashed out at the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest - highlighting the 150+ deaths since the protests began. In replay to the Opposition, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar listed out the efforts of the PM Narendra Modi-led government's efforts to double the income of farmers and emphasized on the benefits of the three farm laws. Downplaying the two-month-long agitation by farmers against these laws, the Union Minister remarked that the protests are restricted to only one state and claimed that the farm unions have 'failed' to point out even a 'single flaw' in the three agri laws.

Centre-Farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, 44 FIRs and arrested 122 people - after a protestor died and 510 police personnel were injured. Delhi police have fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders ahead of farmers' 3-hr Chakka Jam.

