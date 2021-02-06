Siddharth, GV Prakash tweet in support of farmers as well-known names say '#IndiaTogether'

Celebrities of the South film industry came out in support of the farmers who are protesting against the government’s farm laws. As some of the well-known names of the country broke their silence on the protests in reaction to the tweets by globally famous names, Siddharth and GV Prakash Kumar reacted strongly on Twitter. While the former questioned the ‘internal matter’ argument, the latter asserted that protesting was a democratic right of the citizens.

READ: Opposition Demands Separate Discussion On Farmers' Issue Amid Lok Sabha Ruckus For 4th Day

South celebrities on farmer protests

Siddharth posted a cryptic note after Bharat Ratna recipients Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar and other popular names like Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar sent the ‘India Together’ and ‘India Against Propaganda’ message on farmer-Centre standoff being resolved ‘amicably.’

The Rang De Basanti actor wrote that one should choose ‘heroes wisely’ or ‘watch them fall from grace.’ He added that education, empathy, honesty and a ‘little spine’ could have ‘saved the day.’

Choose your heroes wisely or watch them fall from grace. Education, empathy, honesty and a little spine could have saved the day. Alas. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 4, 2021

Referring to the similar messages from the celebrities, he added that one had to ‘know your progaganda’, highlighting ‘powerful people who never take a stand’ suddenly ‘singing the same tune in an orchestrated effort’ could be considered one.

When powerful people who never take a stand, all suddenly sing the same tune in an orchestrated effort and just tow the line they are told to like pawns, that's what propaganda is all about. Know your #propaganda. #farmersrprotest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 4, 2021

READ:RLD's Series Of Farmer Panchayats Begins Tomorrow

Over Sachin and others hinting at ‘external forces’ reacting to India's internal matter, Siddharth stated that human rights violation 'by a government' was akin to domestic violence or child abuse, and thus could not be an 'internal matter.'

Human rights violations albeit by an elected government must be seen in the same vein as domestic violence or child abuse, and hence, can never be an internal matter.#FarmersProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 4, 2021

GV Prakash Kumar wrote that the government should 'protect' the interest of the people. The actor-music composer added that forcing farmers to accept the new laws was ‘suicide.’

people have the right to protest.

Government should protect the interest of the people,

Forcing farmers to accept the new laws is suicide.

People

Protesting for their rights and is democracy. அவர்கள் “ஏர்முனை கடவுள்” என்றழைத்தால் மட்டுமே நமை படைத்தவனும் மகிழ்வான்... — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) February 5, 2021

Previously, many other celebrities of the film industry like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam K Ahuja, among others had supported the farmers in their protests. Some of them like Diljit even went on to compose a song to praise Rihanna for her initiative.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has been a staunch and vocal critic of the farmer's movement. Ranvir Shorey was another celebrity who came down heavily on the farmers' protest and international celebrities tweeting against it, by expressing his support to the government. He even sang a song to hit out at Rihanna and Greta Thunberg and termed it as a 'conspiracy.'

READ:LJD MP M V Shreyams Kumar Criticises Govt Handling Of Farmer Agitation

READ:Yuvraj Singh Asks India To Unite To Solve Farmer Crisis; SRH's Sandeep Sharma Disputes MEA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.