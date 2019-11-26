Shraddha Arya Aka Preeta From Kundali Bhagya Is A Total Fashionista, Here’s Why

Shraddha Arya has managed to capture the hearts of the audience with the role on the popular television show, Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha started her journey in the entertainment industry through Zee TV’s India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She was the first runner up on the show.

From then on, Shraddha Arya went to make her film debut with the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali. Shortly after that, Shraddha was seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s drama film, Nishabd. She also appeared in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Paathshaala in 2010. She also did many supporting roles in South Indian films like Godava, Kothi Muka, Vandae Maatharam, etc.

However, she caught the attention of the public eye with her role in Life OK’s Tumhari Pakhi. She also featured in Dream Girl, which made her even more popular. She is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya, which is also one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now.

Even though Shraddha Arya has managed to melt our hearts with her portrayal of the naive Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, she has also caught the eye of the fashion conscious. One look at the actor’s social media profile and you will be convinced that she is truly a fashionista. The actor also makes sure to pair her pictures with some quirky and hilarious captions that never fail to entertain us.

Here is why Shraddha Arya is a true fashion queen:

1. Shraddha Arya looks stunning in this embellished evening gown. The full sleeve and deep ‘V’ neck complement each other very well. The actor is sporting sleek, middle portioned hair and a diamond choker necklace.

2. Shraddha Arya is totally reminding of the sunny summer days in this picture. She is donning a yellow printed skirt and off-shoulder top. The black choker necklace and slippers are surely shouting out comfort.

3. This traditional anarkali look is all you need for the next family or religious event. The embroidered dupatta compliments the simple, long Anarkali. Shraddha Arya is sporting soft curls and minimal jewellery in the look.

4. Shraddha Arya breaks her streak with traditional and grand outfits with this blue jumpsuit. The actor is seen relaxing and soaking up all the sun while also rejoicing at the fact that the outfit has pockets.

