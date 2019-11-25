Zee Rishtey Awards Nominations 2019: Here’s Who All Are Up To Win The Trophies

Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 recently held their nominations special episode yesterday i.e on November 24, 2019. It was attended by almost all of the top stars. Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Reem Sheikh, and various others were a part of the event.

During the Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 nominations special, Kumkum Bhagya won the most number of nominations. Hence it will not be a complete surprise if the show manages to bag the most number of awards. Closely following Kumkum Bhagya is the spinoff show, Kundali Bhagya. Several other shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Haiwaan made a prominent place for themselves on the nominations list.

Here is a look at the Zee Rishtey Awards Nominations 2019

1. Favourite Jodi

Karan-Preeta: Kundali Bhagya

Abhi-Pragya: Kumkum Bhagya

Akshat-Guddan: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Kabeer-Zara: Ishq Subhan Allah

Malhar-Kalyani: Tujhse Hai Raabta

2. Favourite Kutumb

Kumkum Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya

Tujhse Hai Raabta

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Ishq Subhan Allah

3. Favourite Character- Male

Karan Luthra: Kundali Bhagya

Abhishek Prem Mehra: Kumkum Bhagya

Kabeer Ahmed: Ishq Subhan Allah

Malhar Rane: Tujhse Hai Raabta

Akshat Jindal: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

4. Favourite Character- Female

Preeta: Kundali Bhagya

Pragya: Kumkum Bhagya

Guddan: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Amrita: Haiwaan

Kalyani: Tujhse Hai Raabta

5. Favourite Dharavahik

Kumkum Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya

Tujhse Hai Raabta

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Ishq Subhan Allah

The Zee Rishety Awards will be held on December 29, 2019 this year and will be aired on Zee TV at 7 pm. It has gone on to become of the most popular television awards since 2010. The winners of the awards are chosen by the audience through an online voting system that has been made available by Zee TV itself.

Recently, Zee TV announced that it has tied up with Google to provide to its audience a seamless and easy voting facility. Zee Rishtey Awards will be using Google’s AI assistant to power up the voting experience. This also makes Zee TV the first brand in India to do so.

