Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Karan Gets Furious About Prithvi-Preeta's Marriage

Kundali Bhagya is a Hindi drama series that is showcased on Zee TV. In the previous episode, Sarla informed Prithvi that Preeta had agreed to marry him. Prithvi also convinced his mother to accept Preeta as her daughter-in-law. Prithvi prepared a card and went to Luthra's house to give an invitation. He did this to make Karan angry.

Kundali Bhagya written update November 25, 2019

Prithvi visited Luthra House to give the invitation card. Karan and Rishabh got indulged in an argument with Prithvi so as to know his intentions to visit Luthra's house. Prithvi went to Rakhi to give her the card. Rakhi asked Prithvi why he was there at Luthra. Prithvi informed that he was getting married and he was here to invite everyone for the same. He also mentioned that his marriage is on the same day as Karan’s engagement. Prithvi revealed that he is getting married to Preeta. Everyone got shocked by his revelation. Karan got furious and told that he was speaking rubbish. Prithvi triggered him more as he spoke about his marriage to Preeta. Preeta worriedly called Prithvi to ask him to back out of the wedding. Shrishti told Preeta to intentionally not pick up the call. Preeta informed Shrishti that she clarified to Prithvi that she doesn’t want to get married to her. Shrishti opposed her thought speaking that he desperately wanted to get married to Preeta. Sarla asked Preeta to see the wedding clothes and also informed her that whatever happens this time, Preeta and Prithvi will be getting married to each other. Karan and Prithvi had an argument about marriage.

Prithvi informed that Sarla asked him to get married to Preeta. Karan asked Prithvi to go and get married and said that he won’t be there at the marriage. Rakhi asked both Prithvi and Karan to leave the argument. Karan furiously asked Prithvi to get out of the house. Prithvi while leaving told Karan that he had challenged Prithvi that he will never ever get married to Preeta. He told Karan that he had finally won the challenge and is getting married to Preeta. Mahira while talking on the phone to Sherlyn came to Karan and Rishabh. She saw them arguing about Karan getting angry at Preeta. Mahira informed Sherlyn about the argument between them.

Mahira saw Preeta’s wedding card and got really happy. Sherlyn asked Rishabh why Prithvi was at Luthra's house. She called Prithvi and asked why he was there at Karan’s house. Prithvi got worried that Sherlyn got to know about his visit to Karan’s house. He thought about not telling her anything as he didn’t want her to ruin his plan to get married to Preeta. Karan furiously called Preeta but he wasn’t able to speak anything and cut the call. Preeta thought about blocking his number but ended up thinking about him more. The same thoughts ran in Karan’s mind while he was thinking about her.

