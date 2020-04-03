The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Her Dog Shyloh Is All You Need To See Today

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor's love for animals is widely known. She also has a pet dog, Shyloh. Today is Shyloh's birthday, and she took to social media to wish him.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for animals, especially dogs is widely known. The young actor is spotted feeding and playing with street dogs on several occasions. Shraddha Kapoor herself owns a Lhasa Apso dog, Shyloh. Today is Shyloh’s birthday and the actor has just the perfect birthday wish in-store for him.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Her Pet Dog Shylo Are Adorable; See Pics Here

Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wish for her dog, Shyloh

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media today to share a birthday post for her dog, Shyloh. She shared various pictures of her dog looking at her as she captures him. In one of the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor’s pet is seen lying down on the floor and it is just adorable.

While wishing him a happy birthday, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “My little precious babu’s birthday today”. She went on to add, “Happy birthday Shyloh”. She went on to thank all her fan accounts that made beautiful edits of the actor with her dog.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Shows Her Love For Dogs, Pets Street Pooches

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for her dog, Shyloh is one of the cutest things that you'll see. The actor had revealed in a previous interview that while she is away for shoots, she misses her dog the most. Shraddha Kapoor also added that she can catch up with her parents and brother through calls but connecting with her dog is difficult.

Shraddha Kapoor’s fans are excited about her dog Shyloh’s birthday as well. Many online fan accounts even made collages of the actor and her dog’s picture. Shraddha Kapoor even shared several such posts on her social media as well. Take a look at a few of them here:

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Is Enjoying Her Quarantine Period With Her 'paww-dorable' Friend; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🦄💜Shraddha_ki_Shreya💛🦄 (@shreyapaliwal__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shraddhakapoor (@shraddhakideewani1999) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shraddha❣️ (@shraddha__kapoor__my__world) on

ALSO READ |  Shraddha Kapoor's Infinite Love For Dogs And Cats Is Evident In These Videos

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD REACTS ON MODI'S 9PM APPEAL
Dharavi
GROUND REPORT FROM DHARAVI
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
COVID-19
ICMR'S RECOMMENDATION: COVID-19
Coronavirus
JAPAN DEPUTY PM SLAMS WHO