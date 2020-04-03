Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Her Dog Shyloh Is All You Need To See Today

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for animals, especially dogs is widely known. The young actor is spotted feeding and playing with street dogs on several occasions. Shraddha Kapoor herself owns a Lhasa Apso dog, Shyloh. Today is Shyloh’s birthday and the actor has just the perfect birthday wish in-store for him.

Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wish for her dog, Shyloh

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media today to share a birthday post for her dog, Shyloh. She shared various pictures of her dog looking at her as she captures him. In one of the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor’s pet is seen lying down on the floor and it is just adorable.

While wishing him a happy birthday, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “My little precious babu’s birthday today”. She went on to add, “Happy birthday Shyloh”. She went on to thank all her fan accounts that made beautiful edits of the actor with her dog.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post here:

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for her dog, Shyloh is one of the cutest things that you'll see. The actor had revealed in a previous interview that while she is away for shoots, she misses her dog the most. Shraddha Kapoor also added that she can catch up with her parents and brother through calls but connecting with her dog is difficult.

Shraddha Kapoor’s fans are excited about her dog Shyloh’s birthday as well. Many online fan accounts even made collages of the actor and her dog’s picture. Shraddha Kapoor even shared several such posts on her social media as well. Take a look at a few of them here:

