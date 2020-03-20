Shraddha Kapoor Is Enjoying Her Quarantine Period With Her 'paww-dorable' Friend; See Pic

Amid the growing concern about the Coronavirus pandemic, several actors are taking to their Instagram handle to raise awareness about the precautions to be taken during the outbreak. Many celebs have also urged fans to stay indoors and spend quality time with their families.

Of late, while on self-quarantine, many celebs are posting pictures about how they are spending their time. Among these celebs, is Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha is an avid social media user and is often seen treating fans with her pictures. The actor recently shared a picture of her spending self-isolation period with her four-legged furry friend.

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her dog Shyloh who is seen innocently looking into the camera. Check out Shyloh’s adorable picture.

Apart from Shyloh’s adorable picture, Shraddha Kapoor has also posted some more pictures of her time at home. She makes sure that she keeps her gans updated about her time in self-isolation. Check out a few pictures that Shraddha Kapoor has posted on her Instagram handle:

Coronavirus update

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore. The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.

The World Health Organization has been sharing several pictures and videos on their Instagram handle on how to stay protected from getting infected by the virus. Here is the post by WHO on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

