Shraddha Kapoor's Infinite Love For Dogs And Cats Is Evident In These Videos

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top actors in Bollywood who will be soon seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She never fails to steal the hearts with her acting skills, and her smile. Making movies definitely makes her happy but looks like other than movies, street dogs and cats make her happier. She is always seen feeding or playing around with stray dogs and cats. There are various videos of her playing around with dogs and cats which went viral. She also posted one of the videos on her Instagram where she is seen playing with dogs and also feeding them.

Every time Shraddha Kapoor fell in love with a stray dog or cat

Shraddha Kapoor knows how to keep pets calm and how they need to be treated. It seems the pets love her too. In the video below, you will see some strays giving her all the loving. The dog in one of the video is loving it while she rubs her hand against his body and calling the dog "Laddoo". She is seen wearing a neon tank top and grey pants.

In another video, you will see her feed dogs outside the set. She took to Instagram to share this video. She is wearing a black tee, black pants, and a black long jacket. She captioned the video saying, Little cuties on set today.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, will be soon seen in Baaghi's third installment, which is all set to release on March 6th, 2020. The film also features Tiger Shroff. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next project as well alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Ranjan's next is scheduled to release next year in the month of March.

