Shraddha Kapoor Looks Best In Short Dresses, Check Out THESE Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor has a very out-there, cool and comfortable sense of style. The actor has been someone who can pull off any look without a flaw. She is experimenting but also plays safe when necessary. Have a look at why short dress is the style that brings out her best version.

Shraddha Kapoor in short dresses

1. Shraddha Kapoor can be seen pulling off a monochrome short dress in this picture. She is wearing a chess pattern western dress here. The dress has a bow on the left side while one sleeve is full. She has tactfully used red lip colour to go with the look. She can also be seen wearing gladiator style heels here.

2. Here, Shraddha Kapoor is wearing a grey short dress. The dress has several layers of different materials. The strapless short dress has a shimmery effect in most part. It also has a holographic piece of cloth underneath. She can be seen wearing a pair of black boots in the picture. She is also wearing hoop earrings with the look. As for her makeup, her eyeshadow stands out as it is grey in colour.

3. Shraddha Kapoor is pulling off a simple look in this picture. She is wearing a jacket style dress which has a minute check design. She can be seen wearing a black bag around her waist. Her hair has been left open with minimum makeup in the picture.

4. In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor is pulling off a black dress. She can be seen wearing a black short dress which has a tail. The dress has a special kind of sleeve on one side. Her hair has been left open with a light colour lipstick. Her eyeshadow has been kept loud for this look.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

