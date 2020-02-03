Kangana Ranaut To Shraddha Kapoor; Celebs That Rocked The A-Line Silhouette Just Right

The A-line is the most flattering silhouette type for all body shapes. Wider at the hem, this silhouette draws attention to the lower part of the body. You can wear it in the form of a skirt, dress, or palazzo pants and you cannot go wrong with the A-line silhouette.

Well, if you still confused about how to sport this A-line silhouette and look chic then we have got you covered. Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the well-known celebrities that are often spotted wearing this silhouette and nailing the look. Here is the fashion guide on how to sport the A-line silhouette look like a pro.

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut was seen sporting a white and red retro-inspired A-line silhouette dress. She opted for short bob wavy hairdo that complemented her outfit just right. Kangana Ranaut went for minimal makeup and redpointed stilettoes. The frills details at the bottom and red broad belt at the waist added the retro-vibe to the look.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt went for a beautiful beige coloured palazzo paired with a similar coloured crop top. She went for nude coloured strappy heels and minimal makeup to complete the look. Alia Bhatt opted for a mid-parted messy low ponytail. Her outfit is perfect for a casual day out.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a beautiful metallic emerald green strapless gown. She went for a bold makeup look and nude lipstick. She opted for a tight curls hairdo. She went for metallic silver strappy heels. This is a perfect part ensemble.

