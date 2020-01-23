Shraddha Kapoor Movie Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Shraddha Kapoor has established herself in the Indian film industry with her fabulous performances over the last few years. The actor has earned a name for herself with her movies and has worked with several popular actors. The last decade was remarkable for Shraddha as it helped shape her future in Bollywood. The actor is gaining widespread popularity for her interesting roles and her distinctive looks.

Shraddha Kapoor has worked in several popular films, with many of her movie songs trending on the charts. With all that said, let’s take a look at the times when the Saaho actor made us groove. Below is the list:

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Dancing Alongside Prabhu Deva In 'Muqabla'

Illegal weapon 2.0

This is a new song from her upcoming film Street dancer 3D. The movie is already creating a lot of buzz among the audience and is expected to set new a benchmark. The song is a dance-off between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and we can see the actors giving their best performances in this one.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In A Yellow Jacket As She Rings In The New Year; See Pic

Muqabla

Muqabla is a song where you can see the dance guru Prabhudeva along with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The song became instantly popular when it was released on YouTube and is currently 85 million views strong. Muqabla also shows some of the best dance moves of Prabhudeva.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Excitement For What's Coming Up In 2020; Read Here

Dance Basanti

This song is from the movie Ungli, which was released five years ago. The film starred Emraan Hashmi and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi and you can see the actor’s swift moves as she grooves to the beats.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone And Nora Fatehi Pull Off The All-black Leather Look

Bezubaan Phir Se

This song is from the movie ABCD 2. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. This is an intense song where the dancers showed some of their best moves. Bezubaan Phir Se was quite popular when the movie was released.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shradhha Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.