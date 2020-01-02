Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In A Yellow Jacket As She Rings In The New Year; See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor had quite an eventul year in terms of box office collections in the yaerv 2019. Both her films, Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Saaho opposite Prabhas reportedly fared well at the box office and her performance was also appreciated. The Ek Villian actor is also gearing up to have quite a remarkable year in 2020 as she is all set to entice the viewers in films like Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan and Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Leaving work aside, just like other celebrities, Shraddha also decided to escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai to ring in the New Year at a cozy location.

Shraddha can be seen welcoming New Year in a yellow jacket in the picture

The actor took to her social media to share some lovely pictures from her vacay. In one of the pictures, she can be seen all cuddled up in a deep yellow puffered jacket which she has paired with brown gloves and peach coloured beanie. The actor seems to be shielding herself from the winter weather and looks hopelessly adorable. In another picture, Shraddha looks beautiful as she gets sun-kissed. She can be seen decked up in a brown cardigan in the picture. The fans could not stop raving about her super adorable pictures from her vacation. Check out the picture.

Shraddha will be seen alonside Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D

On the work front, the trailer of Shraddha's upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D has been well-received by the masses. The film is a sequel to the film ABCD 2 and will see Shraddha and Varun reuniting again for the movie. The makers of the film have released two tracks titled Garmi and Muquabla from the film. Both the songs have been positively received by the viewers and have reportedly become chartbusters. The movie directed by Remo D'souza, also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles. It is all slated to release on January 24, 2020.

