Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Excitement For What's Coming Up In 2020; Read Here

Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The year 2019 was a really good year for the star. She delivered two hit movies titled Saaho and Chhichhore, which managed to win fans' hearts. After delivering two successful movies in 2019, Shraddha Kapoor is geared up for 2020 and will be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. But at the end of the year 2019, she spoke how she is excited for 2020. Read here to know what she said.

Shraddha Kapoor on going into 2020:

While speaking about 2020, Shraddha wished that her new year also goes as satisfying as 2019. She added that the new year is extremely exciting for her. Shraddha also expressed that she loves to be in front of the camera and this year also she would like to do the same. Shraddha also expressed her love for acting and how her upcoming movies excite her. She talked about Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D, which have been exciting projects for her.

There is no doubt that fans are marking the calendar to watch Shraddha in her new looks and characters. Her fan following has also grown immensely and her performance has also been praiseworthy. With projects like Baaghi 3 and Street Dance 3D under her belt, Shraddha Kapoor is ready to win hearts of her fans all over again and make 2020 a memorable year for her fans.

On the professional front:

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and the movie is helmed by Remo D'Souza. Other than this, she will be seen in the Baaghi series for the second time. She will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

