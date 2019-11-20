Shraddha Kapoor's New Pictures Have Taken Internet By The Storm

Shraddha Kapoor had a successful 2019 with her two movies that were very well received by the audience and also the critics. One was Chhichhore where she was seen sharing the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput and the other one was Saaho where the actor worked alongside Baahubali sensation Prabhas. Saaho was a big-budget action entertainer where Shraddha was seen in a glamorous avatar. Whereas in Chhichhore, she played the mother of a teenage son.

When it comes to the fashion game, Shraddha leaves no stones unturned. She has given fashion goals to all her fans. Shraddha Kapoor's fans look up to her for fashion inspiration. From her latest photoshoot, it can be said that she has taken the right steps and totally pulled-off the black leather jacket.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the Chhichhore actor looked stunning as she was seen sporting a shiny black feather down jacked. She paired the jacket with knee-length boots. Shraddha's fans loved to see her leather jacket look.

Her pictures were flooded with all the comments from her fans who loved the pictures. Not just her fans but also her friends from Bollywood appreciated her look. Divya Khosla Kumar reacted to the picture by sending heart emojis. Ananya Panday commented "Uffff!!!! 😍" and Rajkummar Rao also reacted to the picture with many emojis.

The Saaho actor also shared a different look on Instagram. In the next picture, Shraddha Kapoor is seen sporting a stunning electric purple ruffled strapless dress. The outfit is accessorised with a dainty chain and her luscious loose hair.

After her successful 2019, Shraddha Kapoor's fans are looking forward to her releases that are scheduled for 2020. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer. Along with this, she will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3.

