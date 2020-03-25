Shraddha Kapoor And Hina Khan Know How To Amp Up Denim Game And These Pics Prove It

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action-drama flick Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The Luv Ka The End actor is a popular social media personality with 41.9 million followers on Instagram. Scrolling down her Instagram will definitely help you amp up your fashion and styling game.

On the other hand, Hina Khan has gained immense love for her small-screen performances. Hina Khan's role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gained a huge amount of fame. However, the ex-Big Boss contestant recently left the show to focus on other ongoing projects. Shraddha and Hina have a strong denim game, let's check out who wore it better.

Shraddha Kapoor's Denim Wardrobe

Here, Shraddha Kapoor posed in a short denim dress. The dark blue outfit had a v-neckline and Japanese design print. The Any Body Can Dance actor teamed it up with huge loops and white sneakers.

Also Read | When Shraddha Kapoor Rocked One-shoulder Ensembles

In this post, Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a light blue denim dress. The frock like outfit had a double collar design. Tied her hair in a high pony, Kapoor paired the dress with a pair of long boots. For glam, the Street Dancer 3D star aced the highlighter game and sported stylish loops.

In this look, Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple. She donned a white long-sleeved top with knee-ripped denim jeans. For glam, the Aashiqui 2 actor opted for a no-makeup look.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor enjoys home-cooked food, shares glimpse of mouth-watering lunch plate

Hina Khan's Denim Wardrobe

While promoting her latest flick, Hacked, Hina Khan donned a denim co-ord outfit. Her two-piece dress was ruffled at the edges of her pants. Keeping it simple for glam, Hina Khan sported chic heart-shaped loops.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Formal Outfits To Notch Up Your Office Look; See Pics

In this casual look, Hina Khan turned up in quirky sticker-denim pants. The joggers were paired with a purple crop and a floral design jacket. Hina was also spotted wearing nerd glasses and graphic sliders.

Here, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor kept it simple by sporting a white t-shirt dress paired with a denim jacket. The crop-coat had multi-coloured front pockets. Take a look at Hina Khan's photos.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's red dress looks you can take inspiration from

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.