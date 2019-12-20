Not Shraddha Kapoor, But THIS Actor Was The First Choice For Remo D' Souza's Street Dancer

Shraddha Kapoor had a stupendous 2019, with three of her films hitting the bull's eye at the box office. With a beaming 2019, Shraddha Kapoor seems to be bracing herself for the year ahead. The actor's first release for 2020 will be Remo D' Souza's Street Dancer 3. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, is the third installment of the popular dance franchise ABCD. The cast and crew of the upcoming movie were recently spotted at a media event, where Varun Dhawan revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was never in contention for the lead role in the film. Here is all you need to know.

Shraddha Kapoor replaces this actor to features Street Dancer 3

At the media event, Varun Dhawan revealed that the makers of Street Dancer had originally offered the female lead role to Katrina Kaif. But the Ek The Tiger actor had to leave the project midway due to some scheduling issues. Reportedly, the dates of Street Dancer were clashing with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Due to which, she had to leave the project halfway. After which, the team offered the part to Shraddha Kapoor, who happily agreed to be part of the film.

Varun Dhawan reveals Shraddha Kapoor was upset with Remo D' Souza

In the media interaction, Varun revealed that Shraddha Kapoor got emotional when she got to know that Remo D' Souza has offered the lead role to Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D' Souza share a great bond which made her more emotional and sad. Reportedly the story of the film was different from what it is today, that was one of the reasons for not approaching Shraddha Kapoor for the role.



