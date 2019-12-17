Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Announce Trailer Launch Of 'Street Dancer 3D' In Style

The trailer for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to release on Wednesday. The actors took to their Instagram accounts earlier today and shared a stylish video announcing the trailer launch. The said video features the cast of the movie, including actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, along with the director of the movie Remo D'Souza as they draw the letters S-D-3-D on the screen.

Take a look at the video:

A few days ago, the first-look character posters of the movie had been released through social media with the actors dressed in street-style dance attires. In his post, actor Varun Dhawan lauded his co-star actor Shraddha Kapoor for the unbelievable amount of hard work she had put into the portrayal of a street dancer in the film. These posters received critical reviews from celebrities and fans alike as they complimented Varun Dhawan for his look and also claimed that the movie is one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year.

Take a look at the character posters of Street Dancer 3D:

Read | Street Dancer 3D: Cast celebrates the film's wrap with a party

Read | Street Dancer 3D posters out; here are the initial reactions

Read | Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor hit the streets of Mumbai to promote Street Dancer 3D

More about the film

After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space ones again. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie. Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020 and clash with Ashwini Tiwari Iyer's sports drama film Panga.

Read | Varun Dhawan's look in Street Dancer 3D poster sets the celebrities’ hearts racing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.