Shraddha Kapoor Set To Begin Stree 2 Shoot, Jets Off To Chanderi

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to reprise her titular role in the sequel to 2018 horror-comedy Stree. Shraddha's role in Stree made a mark back in 2018 owing to the fairly new genre of horror-comedy being attempted by the industry. With the genre appearing to gain steam in India, Kapoor commencing the shoot schedule for Stree 2, has been making headlines.

3 things you need to know

Shraddha Kapoor's last theatrical release was Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in which she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Stree and now Stree 2 are the only films in Shraddha's filmography which belong to the horror genre.

The Stree franchise is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Shraddha Kapoor begins filming for Stree



Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, July 7. She soon took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had taken a flight to Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. She shared a video of herself travelling by car as she captured the lush green locales outside. She captioned the video 'Andheri se Chanderi' followed by a green heart.

(Shraddha Kapoor lands in Chanderi to commence filming for Stree 2 | Image: shraddhakapoor/Instagram)



Stree 2 was officially announced in an elaborate event held in Mumbai earlier this year in April. Amar Kaushik, who directed Stree, will be returning to don the hat for the sequel too. Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana are also all set to reprise their roles. Stree 2 is slated for an August 2024 release.

Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe continues to expand



The Stree franchise is part of a larger horror-comedy universe being created by Dinesh Vijan. Other films and franchises part of this universe, include the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which is also up for a sequel soon. The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi is also a part of this universe. Incidentally, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana had a cameo in Dhawan's Bhediya. Shraddha Kapoor too appeared in a song for the film. A crossover may soon be on the cards.