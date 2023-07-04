Shraddha Kapoor Sparks Romance Rumours With Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Writer Rahul Mody

After her break up with photographer Rohan Shrestha, it seems like there is a new man in Shraddha Kapoor's life. Her most recent outing with her rumoured beau has stoked curiosity about the mystery man in the actress' life.

What's cooking?

Shraddha Kapoor and screenwriter Rahul Mody were spotted exiting a theatre in Mumbai, igniting rumours about their alleged relationship. The couple's rendezvous over dinner in the weekend fueled further speculation. Their photos quickly went viral on social media, with netizens speculating that Sharddha has found love again.

Who's saying what?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody, the writer of the actress' last release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, wore simple yet stylish outfits during their public appearance. Neither of them have officially confirmed or denied their relationship, leaving the guessing game open about the nature of their bond.

Who is Rahul Mody?

Rahul Mody is a screenwriter. While not much is known about his personal life, he has gained attention as Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend. Fans have noticed Shraddha's social media activity, where she often shares photos from Rahul's Mumbai residence and spends time with his pets. This left netizens puzzled over their relationship status.

(Rahul Mody is the writer of Shraddha Kapoor's recent film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to dating rumours with Rahul, Shraddha was reportedly in a long-term relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, sources suggested that the couple parted ways in 2022, paving the way for a potential new chapter in Shraddha's love life.

Meanwhile...

Shraddha has been preparing for her role in Stree 2. Her last release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was a box office hit.