Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor To Reunite For Stree 2, Filming To Begin In July

Sequel of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is in its planning stage and the script of the movie has been locked by its production house Maddock Films, as reported by Pinkvilla. In recent developments, Maddock Films has been working on the dialogue draft of the film and it will move into pre-production by April.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 will most likely start filming in July this year. “Stree is a game changer for everyone at Maddock and at this point in time, all the energies are invested to come up with an experience better than the first film. The script is almost locked and work is in progress on the dialogue draft. Stree 2 moves into the pre-production stage by April and the makers are targeting to take it on floors from July this year,” said an insider close to the development, adding further that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will return to the franchise for newer, more exciting adventures.

The source added, In addition to the two stars, Varun Dhawan will also make a guest appearance in Stree 2 as Bhediya. The characters will now begin to interject themselves into one another's stories. Although the Stree team made a brief appearance in Bhediya as well, it was only at the end credits sequence and not during the actual screenplay.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film is titled Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. In addition, he also has Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in the pipeline. He will be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film, which will be released in theaters on March 24.