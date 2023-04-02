Gigi Hadid Reacts To Varun Dhawan Kissing Her At NMACC Gala: He Made My...

Gigi Hadid recently reacted to a video of herself at the NMACC Gala with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was criticised for his on-stage appearance with her. During their April 1 appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala, the Student of the Year actor picked up the American supermodel and spun her around in his arms. He then gave her a kiss to see her off, which many thought made the supermodel uncomfortable. However, Hadid seemed to have enjoyed the experience as per her reaction.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Hadid reposted the video of Varun Dhawan spinning her around on her Stories. She added the following text over the picture, “Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true.” She added a couple of laughing emojis as well.

Hadid’s reaction also functions as a clarification for fans, who have been critical of the Bhediya actor’s move to pick up the model seemingly out of nowhere. Previously, a Twitter user called Dhawan’s act “disgusting.” In reaction to the tweet, the Citadel India actor said that the moment was pre-planned in advance.

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Guests at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala

The NMACC opening ceremony saw an appearance from several well-known faces from Bollywood and throughout the world. Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and more were present during the event. International stars such as Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and more arrived at the NMACC event.

The Ambani family also arrived at the event in stunning attires. Radhika Merchant, who is soon to be married to Anant Ambani, arrived at the NMACC gala in an Abujani attire and subsequently appeared in a blue-pink Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and others also marked their presence.