Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her 'Before Braces' Look; See Throwback Picture

Shraddha Kapoor brought in some nostalgia on a Monday evening by sharing a cute childhood picture showcasing her 'before braces' life. With a big smile on an adorable face, Shraddha Kapoor captioned the image saying, 'When I had Bunny teeth'.

Shraddha's brother Siddhant was among the first ones to comment and called her a 'Leedaall Princess'. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan found it extremely cute.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is set to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial, says she is excited to work with the actor and the filmmaker. The yet-untitled film will mark the first collaboration between Luv, Ranbir, and Shraddha.

"I am doing Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor. I have loved Luv's films - 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. I am super excited to be working with Ranbir. He is one of the best actors of our generation. I have loved his work. Nothing was offered to me earlier with Ranbir, I am looking forward to this film," Shraddha told PTI.

The 32-year-old actor was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D', in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was directed by Remo D'souza. She later featured in 'Baaghi 3', a sequel to her and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2.

She is also expected to return for "Stree 2", if and when the project is announced. "With franchises, you know people are excited to see the film but again you don't have how it will do, no one knows the outcome," the actor added.

