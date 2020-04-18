Shraddha Kapoor hails Anganwadi workers for distributing essentials at doorstep

Amid the coronavirus outbreak where the world has been put under a standstill, several people are stepping out to help the needy and poor people by distributing food and essentials. Saluting the hard work and efforts of the people, Bollywood’s versatile actress Shraddha Kapoor extended her gratitude towards the Anganwadi workers across Chandigarh UT who distributed take home ration at the doorsteps of more than 21,000 beneficiaries.

Read: From Shraddha Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal; How Celebs Are Celebrating Nature Amid Lockdown

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Most Alluring Looks From Promotions Of 'Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor hails Anganwadi Workers for their efforts

Shraddha reposted the pictures shared by the Ministry of the Welfare Department where the workers can be seen visiting every nook and corner while distributing ration to every household. Apart from the essentials, the official Twitter handle also informed that sanitary pads were also distributed to women and adolescent girls, encouraging them to maintain hygiene. Touched by this beautiful gesture and initiative by the workers, Shraddha expressed her happiness over and wrote that this was just amazing.

'Great work by the Anganwadi Workers'

Impressed by this act of kindness, people stepped up and lauded the initative by the workers and praised them for their work. One of the users who was a great fan of the Ashique 2 star wrote that this kind of work makes this country a special and beautiful place to live in. Another user while appreciating the efforts of the workers wrote that it is the good work of the women which will prove fruitful in the future.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Raises Awareness About Caged Animals; See Post

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Lockdown Is All About 'Sibling Drama' As She Spends We-time With Family

Mam amazing — Nadeem Magray (@NadeemMagray4) April 18, 2020

This is really fantastic Mam👍👍👏👏 — Ganesh Pawar (@GaneshP63739510) April 18, 2020

Good work mam you are the great women..👍👍 — Shubham Singh (@Shubham78203449) April 18, 2020

बहुत सराहनीय कार्य , नारी देश का भविष्य है — Rahul Parmar (@RahulPa10446897) April 18, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.