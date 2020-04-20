Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Got Too Comfortable With A Gun While Filming 'Saaho'; Read

Shraddha Kapoor plays a police officer, Amrita Nair in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is an action thriller film starring Prabhas as the lead. The Baaghi 3 actor was seen performing action sequences and using a gun in the film. She stated that the gun felt like a part of her body to her. Read to know more.

Shraddha Kapoor got too comfortable with a gun in Saaho

In an interview with a daily, Shraddha Kapoor talked about her experience with a gun while filming Saaho. She said that throughout the shoot, she got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like it was an extension of her body. When not shooting or during breaks, she got so attached that if she did not have her weapon with her, she would always enquire about it.

The actor further added that the fact that you have to use it responsibly and it was another important aspect which she had to be extremely careful about. She mentioned that till date she is in awe of a police officer's mind. It is so sharp in terms of how they react to situations and even use the gun, she stated.

Talking about playing the role of a cop, Shraddha Kapoor said that it is not an easy task. There are a lot of different personality traits associated with it. She mentioned that to make her character Amritha look convincing, she went through a little bit of training on how to use a gun along with some action training.

The Half Girlfriend actor stated that while training she did get a few injuries. But since it was the first time, she was playing a character like this she did not give up and gave in her best. She expressed her joy saying that she thoroughly enjoyed playing this role and it is surely going to be a memorable part of her life.

Saaho is a multilingual film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey. The film received mostly negative responses from the audiences. It failed to match expectations at the Indian box office. However, it collected around ₹433 crores at the worldwide box office, as per reports. Saaho was reportedly made on a budget of ₹350 crores, making it one of the most expensive Indian films.

